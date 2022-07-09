 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Middleton - $619,700

4 Bedroom Home in Middleton - $619,700

PRICE REDUCED $18,200! This elegant ranch style home with over 2,700sqft of finished space will astound with lofty 9’ ceilings, beautiful LVP floors & private backyard with farm views! Enjoy cooking in the chef’s kitchen feat. SS apps, granite counters, a walk-in pantry & island w/ breakfast bar. Entertain in the open concept living room around the gas FP. Relax in the sophisticated master w/ vaulted ceilings, WIC & en suite w/ his&hers vanities + sizable walk-in shower w/ floor-to-ceiling tile. The exposed LL is the perfect hangout space w/ large rec room + 4th bed & full bath for guests. Bonus space in partially finished game room/workout Room for add'l 550 sqft +tons of storage space! Enjoy the benefits of the Middleton-Cross Plains School District while savoring your new home in style!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Didi’s Keto opens in Hotel Rogers

Didi’s Keto opens in Hotel Rogers

Whether you’re a fan of the ketogenic diet, or just like good food, Didi’s Keto, Grab & Go, which opened June 4, could become a favorite stop in downtown Beaver Dam.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News