PRICE REDUCED $18,200! This elegant ranch style home with over 2,700sqft of finished space will astound with lofty 9’ ceilings, beautiful LVP floors & private backyard with farm views! Enjoy cooking in the chef’s kitchen feat. SS apps, granite counters, a walk-in pantry & island w/ breakfast bar. Entertain in the open concept living room around the gas FP. Relax in the sophisticated master w/ vaulted ceilings, WIC & en suite w/ his&hers vanities + sizable walk-in shower w/ floor-to-ceiling tile. The exposed LL is the perfect hangout space w/ large rec room + 4th bed & full bath for guests. Bonus space in partially finished game room/workout Room for add'l 550 sqft +tons of storage space! Enjoy the benefits of the Middleton-Cross Plains School District while savoring your new home in style!
4 Bedroom Home in Middleton - $619,700
