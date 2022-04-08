4 Bedroom Home in Middleton - $629,900

Showings start 4/7. Beautiful 4 bedroom/3.5 bath in Middleton School District! Enter to gleaming maple hardwood floors and spacious living room anchored by gas FP. Open & airy layout, perfect for hosting gatherings. Stunning kitchen boasts granite counters, stainless appliances, island, tile backsplash & pantry. Dining area walks out to patio. Large laundry/mud room leads to drywalled 2-car garage, with plenty of extra storage space. Head upstairs to find 3 sizable bedrooms, including primary suite feat. tray ceiling, dual vanity ensuite and walk-in shower. Endless possibilities in the lower level rec room with built-in cabinets. Downstairs also offers 4th BR and 3rd full bath, as well as plenty of unfinished storage space. Great location near schools, parks & shopping!