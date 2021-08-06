4 Bedroom Home in Middleton - $639,900

Exquisite ranch in Middleton Hills! Sun generously fills every room in this 4 bed, 2 1/2 bath home. Enjoy your morning coffee on the screened in porch w/ access from the owner's suite! The new fence & dog wash station, surround sound throughout, vaulted ceilings, loft reading nook, quartz countertops, large kitchen island, Moroccan tile backsplash, and fresh paint in 2020 are just a few things to brag about. The owner's suite also features a tile shower, large walk in closet & hook-ups for a stackable washer/dryer to make laundry a breeze. LL walks out to a large patio w/ample storage under the screened in porch - excellent for entertaining and keeping your outdoor furniture clean & dry. Brand new HVAC system w/humidifier & air cleaning system. Meticulously maintained, Middleton schools!