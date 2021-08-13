Exceptional home in The Community of Bishops Bay! 4 bdrm + office or in-law quarters, 4 baths with upgraded lighting, hardware and window coverings throughout. Beautiful open kitchen with SS, granite counter tops, upgraded range and professional hood, large pantry with wine refrigerator, mud room / laundry, master suite on main level, two bedrooms upstairs with Jack & Jill bath, bdrm with full bath and family room in walk-out LL, enclosed 3 season porch, fully insulated 2 car garage, unfinished LL includes workshop, exercise / play room and lots of storage. Well maintained with RO drinking water system, radon mitigation and professional yard, HVAC and extermination services. 2021 HOA dues $1,300 and include use of community pool, gym and clubhouse.
4 Bedroom Home in Middleton - $659,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Jim Williams was 6-foot-4 and weighed around 350 pounds for much of his 65 years of life.
A motor vehicle crash in Dodge County on Saturday ultimately claimed three lives.
A motor vehicle crash on Highway 151 resulted in two deaths Saturday.
It has all the ingredients of an international crime thriller: Mystery. Intrigue. Missing works of art. A seemingly unsolvable case.
The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for Juneau County until 3:15 p.m.
Baraboo will host the county’s first Pride event celebrating the LGBTQ community Saturday, organizers said.
A Milwaukee man was sentenced to prison Friday after his probation was revoked in a case where he was convicted of firing shots at Laverne War…
A woman accused of beating and stabbing a man in Lake Delton was released on a $2,000 signature bond Wednesday.
City officials met resistance Tuesday while attempting to reimplement an employee COVID-19 policy in light of new guidance from medical experts.
Masks are back on for Baraboo public school students this fall after a contentious meeting Monday — interrupted by a local parent accusing a s…