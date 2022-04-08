4 Bedroom Home in Middleton - $659,900

Showings start April 10th at 11am. Stunning Prairie Style Contemporary home in the popular Middleton Hills Subdivision. This 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath, sun-filled property is adjacent to greenspace so no one can build across the street. Maple floors, screen porch, main floor laundry, open floor plan, to go along with a spacious master suite w/jetted tub. Master has a walk out balcony, as does the 2nd and 4th bedrooms. Walk to schools, parks, dining shopping and the popular Middleton Conservancy. Newer items include: Furnace, AC, Water Heater, Water Softener, Sump Pump.