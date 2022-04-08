 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Middleton - $659,900

4 Bedroom Home in Middleton - $659,900

Showings start April 10th at 11am. Stunning Prairie Style Contemporary home in the popular Middleton Hills Subdivision. This 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath, sun-filled property is adjacent to greenspace so no one can build across the street. Maple floors, screen porch, main floor laundry, open floor plan, to go along with a spacious master suite w/jetted tub. Master has a walk out balcony, as does the 2nd and 4th bedrooms. Walk to schools, parks, dining shopping and the popular Middleton Conservancy. Newer items include: Furnace, AC, Water Heater, Water Softener, Sump Pump.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Historic Lake Delton house being relocated

Historic Lake Delton house being relocated

Dawn Manor, a historic Lake Delton house built in 1855, is in the early process of being relocated. The house, which was owned at a time by W.J. Newman, the creator of Lake Delton, was built by Captain Abraham Vanderpoel, one of the signers of the Wisconsin Constitution.

Portage elects new mayor

Portage elects new mayor

Portage business owner Mitchel Craig has been elected as the next mayor of the city in Tuesday’s election. Craig defeated incumbent Rick Dodd.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News