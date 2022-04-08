 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Middleton - $669,000

4 Bedroom Home in Middleton - $669,000

Showings start 4/7. Immaculate 4 BR/3.5 BA home in highly sought-after Middleton Hills! Open & airy main lvl feat. beautifully refinished birch hardwood floors, tons of natural light & woodburning FP. Kitchen boasts cherry cabinets, solid & natural stone counters, SS apps & island. Entertaining is a breeze w/spacious dining area & bar area w/bev fridge. Enjoy the warmer weather on your Trex deck, overlooking a professionally landscaped yard. Upstairs you’ll find 3 beds incl. stunning primary suite that offers private deck w/amazing views, gorgeous remodeled spa-like bath w/dual shower heads. Exposed lower level w/finished rec room, 4th bedroom & spacious laundry. Many extras like built-in speakers, smart home features, beautiful solid wood trim. Walk to conservancy, park & restaurants!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Historic Lake Delton house being relocated

Historic Lake Delton house being relocated

Dawn Manor, a historic Lake Delton house built in 1855, is in the early process of being relocated. The house, which was owned at a time by W.J. Newman, the creator of Lake Delton, was built by Captain Abraham Vanderpoel, one of the signers of the Wisconsin Constitution.

Portage elects new mayor

Portage elects new mayor

Portage business owner Mitchel Craig has been elected as the next mayor of the city in Tuesday’s election. Craig defeated incumbent Rick Dodd.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News