4 Bedroom Home in Middleton - $674,900

Discover this newer-build Middleton residence with a thoughtfully designed 2 story layout that offers 4 generously sized bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Inside, white oak wide-plank wood flooring beautifully compliments the neutral color palette while recessed lighting glows overhead. A stately gas fireplace radiates warmth through the living room, and the adjacent dine-in kitchen equips you w/stainless steel appliances, plenty of cabinetry, quartz countertops, and a barn door that opens to your walk-in pantry. A screened porch with vaulted ceilings is the perfect spot to unwind while your expansive backyard has room to play. Additional features include a mudroom, an attached 3-car garage, and an unfinished basement w/egress. Plus, your location puts you near Middleton schools.