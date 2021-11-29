4 Bedroom Home in Middleton - $675,000

Upscale, modern design in this beautiful 4 BR home in Bishops Bay! Custom accents combined w/high end finishes create a warm & inviting space, perfect for entertaining! Chef’s kitchen boasts stunning quartz counters, island, SS apps & tile backsplash. Laundry/mud room leads to 2-car garage. Centralized audio system. Main lvl office/flex room. Head upstairs to find all 4 beds, incl. spacious owner’s suite w/well-appointed bath & access to sizeable bonus room, ideal for nursery, office or den! Sunny & exposed lower level is partially finished & offers a large rec room, workout room, 1/2 bath & ample storage. Amazing screened porch w/privacy shades is ideal spot to wind down at the end of the day. Grilling deck & fenced yard. HOA dues include use of pool, gym & community room.