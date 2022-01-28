4 Bedroom Home in Middleton - $675,000

Custom-built Craftsman home with expansive Northern views just steps from Pheasant Branch Conservancy. Ideal location adjacent to terraced greenspace and backing to Middleton Hills park. Main level boasts open concept great room with 12+ ft ceilings, gourmet kitchen with island breakfast bar and walk-in pantry, 3-sided gas fireplace, and dining room with walkout to large screened porch. Three bedrooms upstairs including owner suite with extra-large jetted tub, tile shower, and double vanity. Finished lower level rec/media rooms with built-in wet bar and private office/BR4 and full bath. 3 car tandem garage with electric car charger hookup. Other features include 8-zone home audio system, smart lighting throughout, and beautiful Hickory floors. An exceptional home inside and out!