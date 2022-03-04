 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Middleton - $680,000

4 Bedroom Home in Middleton - $680,000

Light-filled, impeccably maintained prairie craftsman bungalow in desirable Middleton Hills. 4 bedrooms w/5 bed potential/3.5 baths features beautiful, rich hardwood floors throughout main level. Warmly finished with formal dining room + spacious living space featuring three-way gas fireplace & large windows. Wonderful chef kitchen boasts center island w/ breakfast bar, granite counter tops & ss appliances. Main level primary bedroom features walk-thru closet to spacious bath w/ walk-in shower, jetted tub & double vanity. Main level also includes additional bedroom or office, half bath & laundry. Lower level includes 2 large bedrooms, den/office (5th bed) 2 full baths & rec room. 2 car attached garage. Enjoy the back deck & patio + just steps to Pheasant Branch Conservancy & parks.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Derek Joseph Hines

Derek Joseph Hines

SAVANNAH, GA—Derek Joseph Hines, age 31, of Savannah, passed away on Friday, February 18, 2022. He was born on May 17, 1990, in Mauston WI. So…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News