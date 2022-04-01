 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Middleton - $699,900

Showings start April 1st at 9am. Welcome home to this stunning Contemporary masterpiece situated on a quiet culdesac in the popular Stonefield Subdivision in Middleton. This special home offers you the discrete buyers 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, 3+ car garage, exposed LL, spacious open kitchen, great rm with a beautiful brick fireplace, lovely sunroom, lg master suite, plus a 2-story entry and LL familyroom for all the kids needs. This lovely home offers you 3450 SF of well thought out living space.

