Opportunity awaits in this custom-built, grand 2-story home on almost an acre lot in Middleton's sought-after Prairie Home Estates! Light-filled main level offers a welcoming great room w/ stone surround gas FP, formal dining, den/office & laundry/mud room. Inviting kitchen will delight w/ ample cabinetry, island/breakfast bar, pantry, SS appliances & dinette that walks out to huge deck overlooking the private, tree-lined yard. Owner��s Suite on the main features dual walk-in closets, walk-in shower, jetted tub & dual vanity. 3 beds (WIC in all)/1 bath upstairs, while the exposed LL boasts rec room/theater area, flex room (could be 5th bed) + bonus room, wet bar, full bath & walk out to patio & fire pit area. 3 car attached garage + plenty of storage!
4 Bedroom Home in Middleton - $709,000
