4 Bedroom Home in Middleton - $770,000

Showings to begin Wed 1/19 @ 1pm. Where else can you get a beautiful ranch home with a 3 car garage on a scenic lot? The living room, sun porch and kitchen overlook farm land that has views for miles. Entertainment style kitchen with beautiful cherry cabinets has tons of space for gatherings. Remodeled mudroom with cubbies/closets/hooks off garage is the perfect drop zone. Finished lower level includes huge rec room, bedroom and storage. Per Middleton/Westport Joint Zoning committee on 1/21/19, farm behind property is Rural Preservation/Long Term Agricultural Preservation. And the sellers want you to know it’s only 1,000 steps from Pheasant Branch Conservancy!