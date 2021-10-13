Spectacular home in Noll Valley! This custom built home offers privacy with magnificent views of prairie, woods and Ice age trail. Abundance of natural light bringing in the beauty of the outdoors! Majestic great room with fireplace, wet bar and walkout patio. Formal dining and living room with fireplace, private office, 2 staircases leading up to 2nd level that has spacious primary bedroom with fireplace, full bath w/ walk-in shower, jetted tub, sky light and balcony! 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, PLUS loft! 3 car garage and full unfinished basement with windows.
4 Bedroom Home in Middleton - $848,500
