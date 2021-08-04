Custom contemporary home w/open floor plan and flooded with light! Sited on a hill, home has stunning views and privacy. Gracious foyer w/curved staircase to lower level; formal living room with raised hearth fireplace; formal dining room. Kitchen has granite counters, Subzero refrigerator, Miele dishwasher, Wolf induction cooktop, wine cooler and is open to family room with brick fireplace. Large screened porch and deck overlooking yard. Primary suite shares two-way fireplace with study. It has lovely bath with double sinks, soaking tub and walk-in shower. Three additional light-filled, ensuite bedrooms in lower level along with flex room and media room that opens to patio and garden surrounded by dry stone walls. First floor laundry, 10’ ceilings, three car garage. Beautiful finishes!
4 Bedroom Home in Middleton - $875,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
One of the most iconic bars in Dodge County will celebrate 100 years Sunday.
Wrongful death lawsuit filed against Columbia County Sheriff and Portage Police linked to 2019 police pursuit
A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed in Columbia County against the state of Wisconsin, Columbia County Sheriff’s office, Portage Police De…
TOWN OF STRONGS PRAIRIE — The bodies of a 13-year-old girl and her father were found in Petenwell Lake Monday, according to the Adams County S…
A La Valle man sustained life-threatening injuries in a motorcycle crash Sunday along State Highway 33-58 in the village.
Half of the board of directors for Baraboo’s historic Al. Ringling Theatre resigned en masse this summer in protest of what they said was a la…
Beaver Dam alums Brandon and Carmelo Rosado are gearing up to play one final college football season with UW-Eau Claire. Their journeys have been quite different.
A man charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide made his initial appearance Thursday in Sauk County Circuit Court.
Construction of Kwik Trip’s new location in downtown Wisconsin Dells is on schedule for its opening day.
Construction of two new restaurants has begun along a major roadway in the Baraboo area.
A crop duster helicopter struck power lines Saturday at 10:14 a.m. and crashed near Friesland in Columbia County.