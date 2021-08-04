4 Bedroom Home in Middleton - $875,000

Custom contemporary home w/open floor plan and flooded with light! Sited on a hill, home has stunning views and privacy. Gracious foyer w/curved staircase to lower level; formal living room with raised hearth fireplace; formal dining room. Kitchen has granite counters, Subzero refrigerator, Miele dishwasher, Wolf induction cooktop, wine cooler and is open to family room with brick fireplace. Large screened porch and deck overlooking yard. Primary suite shares two-way fireplace with study. It has lovely bath with double sinks, soaking tub and walk-in shower. Three additional light-filled, ensuite bedrooms in lower level along with flex room and media room that opens to patio and garden surrounded by dry stone walls. First floor laundry, 10’ ceilings, three car garage. Beautiful finishes!