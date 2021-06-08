4 Bedroom Home in Middleton - $894,900

Showings 6/9. Custom built prairie craftsman on Glacier Ridge Rd overlooking Middleton Hills neighborhood. Traditional floor plan featuring beautiful wood floors, slate foyer entry, living room with gas fireplace, music or den space, as well as formal dining area off the high end kitchen boasting a Wolf gas range/oven and new Miele refrigerator and dishwasher. The gorgeous screen porch, equipped w/doggie door, overlooks the fenced-in backyard and connects to stone patio that is perfect for grilling. Upstairs has 3 generous sized bedrooms, including a sunny primary suite with walk-in closets, and 2 full bathrooms with custom tile work. The exposed lower level has rec. room space, 4th bedroom, 3rd full bathroom as well as woodworking shop space that could be finished or otherwise utilized. View More