4 Bedroom Home in Middleton - $899,000

Custom-built executive ranch located in the beautiful Community of Bishop's Bay, with an 18-hole golf course and country club! The clubhouse, pool and fitness center are part of the HOA. Grand, open concept great room with coffered ceiling, custom built-ins, maple hardwood floors and a gas fireplace, spacious dining area and a chef's kitchen with walk-in pantry and a center island, perfect for entertaining! 3 season sun room leads out to the Trexx deck overlooking the backyard. Owner's suite features a massive walk-in closet and spa bath with custom-tiled shower. High end finishes and custom millwork / cabinetry throughout! Full walkout lower level finished in 2018 features a southern exposed rec room with custom wet bar, large bonus room, 4th bedroom and full bath. Attached 3 car garage.