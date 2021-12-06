4 Bedroom Home in Monona - $299,900

Tons of natural light in this super cute Monona Ranch. Open living on main floor with beautiful hardwood floors, updated kitchen, electric fireplace, 2 bedrooms and full bath. Lower level has 2 more bedrooms, space for living or an office. Bath has a toilet and sink with rough in for shower stall. Tons of storage too! Conveniently located within blocks to Schluter Beach, Ice Cream Shop, Bike Path and public pier. Great access to Madison too. Limited UHP Warranty.