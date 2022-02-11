 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Monona - $514,900

4 Bedroom Home in Monona - $514,900

Executively totally rebuild 4+bdr home located in the heart of Monona! Enjoy unique design of new home with all NEW mechanicals(furnace, w/heater, appliances)! The price is based on APPRASAL from 12/14/2021.All new here: kitchen,3 bths, 4 bdr +with private office, framing, flooring, electrical and plumbing lines, heating and so much more! This home is bound to impress with its modern design and fabulous finishes. Enjoy a stunning primary bdrm suite with floor to ceiling tile in the bathroom and a beautiful free standing tub. Plenty of space for you with 4 bedrooms and a fully finished basement with an extra room that could be used as an office, play room, library. A huge two car garage offers plenty of storage and enjoy the private backyard with deck and established trees.

