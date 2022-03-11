4 Bedroom Home in Monona - $600,000

Welcome to the neighborhood! Monona proudly offers this beautiful home to its next owner. Rehabbed to its grandeur with a new kitchen complete with white cabinets, granite counter tops, ductless AC, new paint inside and out. Don't miss the newly added bathroom & remodeled basement. All new paint, flooring, & trim. Windows as well. New two hundred amp panel. Enjoy the proximity to the lake, parks & Monona pool!