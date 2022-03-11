 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Monona - $600,000

4 Bedroom Home in Monona - $600,000

Welcome to the neighborhood! Monona proudly offers this beautiful home to its next owner. Rehabbed to its grandeur with a new kitchen complete with white cabinets, granite counter tops, ductless AC, new paint inside and out. Don't miss the newly added bathroom & remodeled basement. All new paint, flooring, & trim. Windows as well. New two hundred amp panel. Enjoy the proximity to the lake, parks & Monona pool!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dells has bevy of new developments for 2022

Dells has bevy of new developments for 2022

The Wisconsin Dells Visitor and Convention Bureau released its annual list of new attractions and other developments for 2022. It features new waterslides at three different locations as well as a new go-kart/miniature golf attraction in downtown Wisconsin Dells.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News