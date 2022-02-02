Elegant & comfortable two-story set back on a secluded approach in a back drop of woods overlooking the fenced 40 acres & breathtaking sunsets from front porch & extensive patio. One owner custom designed & built that offers sensational main level master suite w/ bonus space for exercise area, a combination living & formal dinning area that boosts walls of built-ins, gorgeous beamed coffered ceiling & a stone hearth 2 sided wood fireplace also enjoyed in the perfect center island kitchen w/ casual dining. Special & smart main floor storage area adjacent to laundry. Upper level has huge bonus area currently used as craft room & office, 2 bdrms share a full bath. Walkout LL w/ 2 rec rooms, 4th bdrm, full bath & one of a kind golf driving range. Garage w/ zero clearance entry & stairs to LL.
4 Bedroom Home in Mount Horeb - $1,195,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
About a month ago, the Badgers reached out to the uncommitted 6-foot-5, 225-pounder with an offer.
A historic house on the 500 block of Lynn Street in Baraboo is being demolished on Feb. 1. The house was the home of the Riley family for years after Opal Riley refused to sell the house to Circus World Museum in the late 1960s. After building around the house, the circus acquired the house in 2005 and housed performers until 2012.
A Mauston man wanted on a warrant for a hit and run in Dane County is charged for drug crimes in Juneau County after police allegedly found hi…
“Three years ago I never would have thought that this is where I’d be in my life,” the senior said of going from novice to a title contender and a college recruit in a little over 24 months
The Fire Chief of the Endeavor Moundville Fire Department has been placed on administrative leave.
A Warrens man found allegedly passed out at a rest stop on Interstate 90/94 is under arrest for possession of fentanyl and methamphetamine.
JUNEAU – A 43-year-old Columbus man was taken into custody Thursday evening in connection with the bank robbery that occurred at the Horicon S…
4.0 grade-point average
Parents and caregivers say their lives were upended after Knox wrongly diagnosed children’s illnesses or accidental injuries as abuse
The Portage School District is using staff to make sure students have a ride home from school and get to sport competitions.