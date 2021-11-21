4 Bedroom Home in Mount Horeb - $245,000

Showings start 11/22. Photos coming 11/19 Super quiet dead end street right off of the heart of charming Mt Horeb's downtown district. What an amazing Classic home this one is. Seller's (like so many out there) have fallen on some tough times and must sell before they could complete their intended updates this home. Huge kitchen, main floor laundry plus a full bath, great study and living room. Large covered deck off the back of the home makes for great outdoor space to use most of the year. Two renovated bathrooms upstairs and down. Some trim to put on in those rooms and also in some of the other rooms as they ran out of time/resources. Back staircase keeps the main area of the home spacious. New Furnace and A/C in '20, new dishwasher in '19. Come find the charm that is in this home.