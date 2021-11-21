Showings start 11/22. Photos coming 11/19 Super quiet dead end street right off of the heart of charming Mt Horeb's downtown district. What an amazing Classic home this one is. Seller's (like so many out there) have fallen on some tough times and must sell before they could complete their intended updates this home. Huge kitchen, main floor laundry plus a full bath, great study and living room. Large covered deck off the back of the home makes for great outdoor space to use most of the year. Two renovated bathrooms upstairs and down. Some trim to put on in those rooms and also in some of the other rooms as they ran out of time/resources. Back staircase keeps the main area of the home spacious. New Furnace and A/C in '20, new dishwasher in '19. Come find the charm that is in this home.
4 Bedroom Home in Mount Horeb - $245,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Hospital capacity is threatened, in part because flu is also more likely this winter, officials say.
A Mauston woman is facing heroin, meth and prescription drug charges after police stopped at her vehicle to check on the wellbeing of a dog th…
Sauk County Circuit Court Judge Patricia Barrett issued an arrest warrant Friday for a Baraboo man charged with sexually assaulting an unconsc…
A man who was sentenced to prison in August for exposing two children to sex acts and genitalia now faces charges of sexually assaulting a chi…
Karissa L. Litscher, 44, appeared in Sauk County Circuit Court for a sentencing hearing where Judge Wendy Klicko sentenced her to seven years …
Head coach Scott Hilber and assistant coaches Dan Decker, Kevin Knoll, Jeremy Schraufnagel all played for state titles at Mayville in the early 90s, but now they get to coach Mayville in one Thursday.
A woman was arrested in Pardeeville after allegedly head-butting an officer after being arrested and continued to strike officers while being …
3 hurt when truck strikes tractor
Columbia County Sheriff’s officers executed a search warrant at a Portage home and discovered marijuana plants and mushroom plants growing inside.
A Mauston man has been sentenced to 70 months in prison for distributing methamphetamine.