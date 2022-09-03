 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Mount Horeb - $371,500

4 Bedroom Home in Mount Horeb - $371,500

Scheduled completion is October 2022. This 2,071sqft half duplex features 4 br & 3 1/2 ba, finished basement, and heated 2 car garage. The master bedroom includes a walk-in closet and ensuite with two vanities. The kitchen will be equipped with SS appliances. The laundry room will be completed with a wash tub. Less than 15 mins to Epic and 30 mins to Madison. Photos are of a similar model.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Explosion, fire at Beagles Bar & Grill in Lyndon Station

Explosion, fire at Beagles Bar & Grill in Lyndon Station

Beagles Bar and Grill, a tavern on Flint Street in downtown Lyndon Station, sustained an explosion during the early morning hours of Sep. 1. Lyndon Station Police Chief and Juneau County Emergency Management Director Jeremy Bonikowske is being assisted by four other agencies with the investigation.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News