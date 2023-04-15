This stunning (like-new!) 4-bed, 3-bath shared wall property boasts an inviting living space w/upgraded finishes & open floor plan. The kitchen is equipped w/ granite tops & large island; providing ample space for all your culinary needs (appliances still under manufacturer's warranty!). The bathrooms have also been upgraded w/the same beautiful granite tops, giving them a luxurious feel. The large windows allow for plenty of natural light to flow in, creating a bright & airy atmosphere. Enjoy 4 sizable bedrooms, an oversized/heated 2-car garage & a nice sized yard complete w/upgraded landscaping. Located just a short drive from Epic & Vortex, this property provides easy access to all the amenities that the area has to offer, while still providing a lovely place to call home.
4 Bedroom Home in Mount Horeb - $374,900
