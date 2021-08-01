Half a block off Main St, this original 1860's Brick Farmhouse has all the charm of yesteryear complete w/thoughtful updates for today's living. It sits on 2 lots! First floor welcomes you with immaculate wood floors joining a parlor & large library/living area. A breathtaking Chef's Kitchen connects to an attached sunroom w/restored brick fireplace. Upstairs, you'll enjoy a dreamy primary suite with two separate walk-in closets, & a fully tiled owner's bathroom w/a two person shower. 3 add'l bedrooms have separate closets & access to a gorgeous main bath. There are 3 improved outbuildings, including an Original Barn, w/easy alley entry, & a "Summer Kitchen"in an Artist's Studio/Living Suite & another building which could be used to run a Home Business. Perennials adorn this home!
4 Bedroom Home in Mount Horeb - $595,900
