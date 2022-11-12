 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Mount Horeb - $625,000

  2022-11-12
New Construction. Move-in ready gorgeous 4br, 3 1/2ba ranch home. The kitchen is complete with stainless steel appliances and features quartz countertops. The formal dining room provides ample natural lighting. The master bedroom is completed with a tray ceiling and dual vanity sinks in the bathroom. The three-car garage is heated for these cold midwest winters. The finished basement provides lots of space for entertaining with its 9ft ceilings.

