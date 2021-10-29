4 Bedroom Home in Oregon - $1,190,000

Nature-lover’s paradise minutes from Madison! Rare opportunity to own 35+ acres of breathtaking views, trails, & tranquility on your private conservation reserve. Spacious & bright custom-built 3-story home with walk-out basement, placed on the highest point of the property. Massive property tax break for CRP! Park in the insulated 3-car garage & relax indoors while enjoying panoramic views from every level. You & your pets will love the wide, open green spaces that invite exploration, and safety of a fenced-in yard. Entertaining is a breeze w/ a large kitchen & island seating that flow seamlessly into the dining room, living room, & screened-in porch, w/ a sizable rec room, wet bar, & FP on LL. End your day by cozying up to the fireplaces & tiring in 1 of 4 bedrooms to rest your head.