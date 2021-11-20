4 Bedroom Home in Oregon - $1,435,000

Your Field of Dreams! Surrounded by farmland this stunning custom built Acker home will surely impress those looking to be off the beaten path but surrounded by all the amenities inside and out! Main level boasts a stunning staircase to the LL & Primary Bedroom enhanced by a gorgeous bath w/heated floors, state of the art shower, private laundry & walk in closets . Custom kitchen w/ large island, walk in pantry , mudroom & dining room opening to screen porch w/fp allows for all to enjoy being home. LL is an entertainment dream-gracious sized family room w/ steps down to a gymnasium for Bball & exercise or enjoy drinks at your private bar opening up to either a night at the movies or long summer days watching sports, using outdoor grill/bar area & enjoying the 20x50 Malibu Pool!