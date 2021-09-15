In rural subdivision outside of Oregon...minutes from Madison Situated on a Beautiful wooded lot is this Spacious home with room to roam and grow! Enjoy the peace and tranquility of the trees & wildlife in your backyard or from inside as you lounge on your screened in porch....You will enjoy the open airy main living area (new skylights with remote shades)..split bdrm design for privacy! Beautiful!!Solid oak flooring made from the trees from the woods of this property in the dining & kitchen areas. Numerous updates have been done unique property,but new owner can still add their personal touch! This house has the ability to be a 5 bdrm home--or home office in the lower level! Please note owners are an avid outdoors family,hence reason for moving to property with land/large shed!
4 Bedroom Home in Oregon - $489,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The woman first claimed there was no cash in the wallet, but upon being shown a surveillance photo of her looking in the wallet at the cash, she lowered her head and said, "OK, I took it," police said.
A Mauston woman is facing drug charges after allegedly being found in possession of methamphetamine.
A truck crashed through the Cricket Wireless store at 1626 N. Spring St. in Beaver Dam on Saturday night. Beaver Dam Police and Fire Departmen…
A 30-year-old Mauston man is charged with his fifth operating while intoxicated after a traffic stop where he allegedly told a police officer …
- Updated
Fort McCoy officials acknowledge there were initial problems with food supply, but that and other issues are being addressed.
Alleged improvised explosives found during a Portage traffic stop led to charges for a father and son. Police said the men told officials the …
A Pardeeville man was charged with felony intimidation of a victim after dispatch received a call with a woman screaming for a man to “stay away.”
"Talk about a 9/11 memorial that misses by a mile ... in an incredibly disrespectful display, a parade in Porter County, Indiana featured models of the Twin Towers with smoke billowing from each."
Jim Polzin: Here's what went wrong in the Packers' eye-opening loss to the Saints in their season opener
- Updated
The defense got pushed around while Aaron Rodgers and the offense had chances to get back in the game and failed miserably. Not a great way to kick things off.
Portage Police arrested a man who allegedly punched a woman multiple times outside the Ridge Motor Inn.