OREGON - THIS IS A REAL JEWEL! Custom contemporary home on a 0.38 acre cul-de-sac lot with wooded backyard in Oregon Parks subdivision. Open concept with stainless steel kitchen appliances, granite kitchen island. Master suite with walk-in tiled shower with handheld shower & body sprays, jetted whirlpool tub, double vanity and walk-in closet. Split bedrooms, gas fireplace, OFFICE/DEN WITH FRENCH DOORS. Enjoy summer evenings on the semi-private screen porch with adjoining deck (with access from kitchen, and master bedroom). Spacious finished lower level with 2 bedrooms, full bath, walk-in closet, and storage room. Finished/fully insulated 3 car garage, with 9 ft. garage doors. New air conditioner in 2021, newer washer/dryer, water softener and water heater.
4 Bedroom Home in Oregon - $549,000
-
- Updated
