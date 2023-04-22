BETTER THAN NEW! Welcome Home to Bergamont; Oregon's premier community. See yourself living your best life, upgraded with function and style. Value at every turn in this sunny and bright open floorplan. 4 spacious bedrooms provide the space you need and options for home office(s) on every level. Entertain everyone with Luxury Appliances. Cozy up to the fire in the den or relax with a movie in the lower level rec/cinema room. Grill out and play games in the level lot with maintenance free fence. Professional plantings and a Rain Bird sprinkler system will make your turf the envy of the neighbors. Enjoy the peaceful and quiet neighborhood with outstanding golf, pool, parks, all within walking distance. Value, style, functionality, and location...you CAN have it all!