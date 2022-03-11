Show 3/11. You'll fall in love with this elegant home perched on a hill in a private cul-de-sac overlooking of countryside. A grand entry welcomes you into the open floor plan w/ formal dining room & bright living room featuring beautiful cherry built-ins & gas fireplace. The spacious, eat-in kitchen wows w/custom cherry cabinetry, black stainless smart appliances, an island & walk-in pantry, and opens to the large deck. The finished lower level rec room stays toasty with a gas fireplace. A bonus room w/french doors is perfect as an office or exercise room. A serene primary suite features a large bathroom with jetted tub, dual shower heads & a walk-in closet. The fenced in yard w/an irrigation system has a stone fire pit. Built-in surround speakers throughout home & on the deck, too!
4 Bedroom Home in Oregon - $689,000
