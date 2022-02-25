4 Bedroom Home in Oregon - $800,000

Pristine & Private Rural Estate nestled amidst 18.26 acres with lush valley vistas & a park like setting. Enjoy your own personal playground as you stroll, hike, horseback, hunt or ATV thru a private 11 acre arboretum w/groomed trails, toboggan/sledding hill & tons of wildlife. Meticulously maintained home offers 4 bedrooms & 2.5 baths. Main floor features formal living rm, formal dining, family rm w/fireplace 4 season sun rm, office/den & laundry/mud rm. Well appointed kitchen with granite counters, butcher block island, butler's pantry & breakfast nook. Primary suite w/lg walk-in closet, full bath & private balcony to enjoy morning coffee or evening sunsets. Relax or entertain on the award winning deck & gazebo. Exposed lower level w/rough-in for future living space.