4 Bedroom Home in Poynette - $379,900

THIS IS A MUST SEE IN PERSON!! 100% NEW from the Inside-Out! Meticulous workmanship w/hickory floors, maple trim/doors & hi-quality Visionarii windows. SS appliances, slow close cabinets & breakfast bar make a great kitchen. ML bonus room could be bedroom. Upstairs master has bonus room perfect for nursery/office/reading. Vast master bath boasts walk-in custom shower & jetted whirlpool tub. 2nd upstairs bath has deep soaker tub. Fully finished exposed, walk-out basement w/family room, bdrm & full bath w/custom tiled shower. No shortage of closets throughout entire home. DON'T MISS the 30x32 heated workshop w/upstairs storage + 8x8 garden shed. Enjoy the beautifully landscaped lot from your deck under the cedar pergola or from the screen porch. 20 min. to East Madison/Baraboo/Portage.