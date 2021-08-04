4 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $1,195,000

Quality was the benchmark of this home from design through completion. Prepare to be impressed from the moment you pull up to this stately two story home situated on over two wooded acres. Step inside and through the foyer and you'll appreciate the light and airy feel that the large windows and soaring ceilings provide. Truly a chef's kitchen with ample custom cherry cabinets, quality appliances, wet bar and granite counters. Main level primary suite, spacious second floor with plenty of bedrooms and baths and a fully exposed lower level with plenty of room for fun and games! Storage will not be an issue with a heated 36' X 52' Morton building. Come enjoy country living yet have city convenience with this location. All sizes and overall SF is approximated.