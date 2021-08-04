Quality was the benchmark of this home from design through completion. Prepare to be impressed from the moment you pull up to this stately two story home situated on over two wooded acres. Step inside and through the foyer and you'll appreciate the light and airy feel that the large windows and soaring ceilings provide. Truly a chef's kitchen with ample custom cherry cabinets, quality appliances, wet bar and granite counters. Main level primary suite, spacious second floor with plenty of bedrooms and baths and a fully exposed lower level with plenty of room for fun and games! Storage will not be an issue with a heated 36' X 52' Morton building. Come enjoy country living yet have city convenience with this location. All sizes and overall SF is approximated.
4 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $1,195,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
One of the most iconic bars in Dodge County will celebrate 100 years Sunday.
Wrongful death lawsuit filed against Columbia County Sheriff and Portage Police linked to 2019 police pursuit
A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed in Columbia County against the state of Wisconsin, Columbia County Sheriff’s office, Portage Police De…
TOWN OF STRONGS PRAIRIE — The bodies of a 13-year-old girl and her father were found in Petenwell Lake Monday, according to the Adams County S…
A La Valle man sustained life-threatening injuries in a motorcycle crash Sunday along State Highway 33-58 in the village.
Half of the board of directors for Baraboo’s historic Al. Ringling Theatre resigned en masse this summer in protest of what they said was a la…
Beaver Dam alums Brandon and Carmelo Rosado are gearing up to play one final college football season with UW-Eau Claire. Their journeys have been quite different.
A man charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide made his initial appearance Thursday in Sauk County Circuit Court.
Construction of Kwik Trip’s new location in downtown Wisconsin Dells is on schedule for its opening day.
Construction of two new restaurants has begun along a major roadway in the Baraboo area.
A crop duster helicopter struck power lines Saturday at 10:14 a.m. and crashed near Friesland in Columbia County.