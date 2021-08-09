4 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $229,900

Showings begin Saturday, August 7. Come out and see this solid 1-story ranch home with a partially finished basement in a quiet neighborhood near Stoughton High School. This home is move in ready or ready for your updates. The back yard features a large concrete patio, as well as a shed with plenty of electrical outlets for a workshop or storage. Baths on the main level and lower level are very convenient. Feel right at home in this well established neighborhood with mature trees.