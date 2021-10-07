4 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $264,900

Get ready to fall in love - this beautiful Victorian charmer features original woodwork, hardwood floors, French & pocket doors & a gorgeous staircase. The home's character is enhanced by its freshly painted exterior & soft, stylish interior color palette. Old & new come together to create an overall warmth & welcoming vibe! Fenced backyard with lush perennials invite summer & fall gatherings or simply offer a quiet place to stretch out & relax. A short drive to Madison & a short walk to schools & to historic downtown Stoughton. You'll find plenty of shops, restaurants, and parks to enjoy. Call for your showing today!