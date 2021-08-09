4 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $274,900

Nestled on a quiet street on a large lot with beautiful trees, this 3-4 Bedroom, 2 Bath ranch style home has been remodeled from top to bottom. Original hardwood floors flow throughout. Abundant natural light shines through the brand new windows. Multiple large bedrooms can nicely accommodate a king-size bed. Lower level would make a lovely primary bedroom suite set-up and includes a full bath and egress window. The house has been pre-inspected for your peace of mind. Check out the features list for detailed information on the updates made. They include roof, windows, water heater, floors, bathroom, finished lower level, paint and more!