4 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $319,900

Enjoy all that a Southern Exposed home site has to offer. Screened in porch and deck add great outdoor living space and lush landscaping lends a more private feel to your outdoor retreat. Home has 4 bedrooms, 2 baths with common areas being split out to enable you're household to move around. On those upcoming cool nights enjoy the lower level fireplace and tv room. Is being organized in your wheel house? Then this home will be a treasure as it has a lot of storage areas, incl. the extra deep garage. Great location, close to amenities and ready for move in. Come home today!