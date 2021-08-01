Stylish home with tons of character nestled on a spacious 1 acre lot and surrounded by mature trees. The fantastic open layout provides a great flow for entertaining and socializing. You’ll love the gorgeous kitchen, with beautiful exposed brick, sleek designer finishes, and stainless appliances. Relax at the end of the day in your private bedroom with a full ensuite bath. The home also already has an additional 1,200 square feet of nearly finished space already studded out, adding a massive great room, two bedrooms and an additional full bathroom (not included in listings square footage). With a massive 3-car, attached garage that’s plumbed for in-floor heating, this home offers An unparalleled opportunity and value! Home is being sold as-is.
4 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $325,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Construction of two new restaurants has begun along a major roadway in the Baraboo area.
One of the most iconic bars in Dodge County will celebrate 100 years Sunday.
Four retired Green Bay Packers players surprised fans July 24 with a visit to Wisconsin Dells.
Columbia County Sheriff officers executed a search warrant in the town of Hampden June 17 that resulted in authorities finding 34 marijuana pl…
Every summer a question splashes into Beaver Dam residents minds: Beaver Dam is surrounded by cities with outdoor aquatic centers, so why does…
A Mauston man and Necedah woman who claimed to be skinny dipping in the Yellow River in Necedah are facing drug charges after police allegedly…
New luxury apartments in Baraboo will likely be occupied by late spring as workers plan to start putting in floors this week.
JUNEAU – Jamie Hildebrandt, 33, was sentenced Tuesday for neglect that led to the death of her toddler son.
Beaver Dam alums Brandon and Carmelo Rosado are gearing up to play one final college football season with UW-Eau Claire. Their journeys have been quite different.
LAKE DELTON — Trustees have placed two vacant village owned parcels on the market.