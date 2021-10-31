4 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $348,000

VRP $348,000-$378,000. Location is prime with this 2 story next to Stoughton's historic downtown! You will love the spacious living and entertaining options this home offers along with the charm of original woodwork, hardwood floors and wonderful character! Enjoy relaxing on you big front porch or private upper deck and Do Not Miss the walk up attic which is waiting your finishing and design touches! Many updates including mechanicals so move in today!