 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $439,900

4 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $439,900

Showings delayed Until: March 1st. Wow! Rare 4 bdrm, 3 bath Home in the highly sought-after Virgin Lakes addition! This well cared for home is move-in ready! Bright & light! Open floor plan! Kitchen features gorgeous maple cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, pantry, desk & gorgeous hardwood floors! Master suite w/private bath & walk-in closet! Finished lower level is ideal for entertaining! Adjoining bathroom & 4th bdrm create lots of options for guests! Huge rear deck overlooks very private backyard and basketball court! Oversized heated two-car garage and extra storage in the basement! Don't let this one slip away.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mauston man arrested for 4th OWI

Mauston man arrested for 4th OWI

A Mauston man is charged with his fourth operating while intoxicated charge after police pulled him over for going 40 mph in a 55 mph zone.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News