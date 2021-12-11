$450,000 to $500,000 VRP + depending on your Custom Home Dreams. A NEW home with your finishing touches awaits you! Custom Built Design w/Open Concept Great room. You will be able to send your kids right across the street to Nordic Ridge Park/Splash Pad and be able to watch them play from your brand new home. Many builder incentives and adjustments can be made to this plan, provided a contract is signed prior to more purchased items by the builder. This isn't your average builder, please call for details on this build, home warranty and standard features! The options are endless for this home...from deck to screened in porch, want to forgo a 4th bed and make a move theater??? The layout plans are unlimited by your imagination. Scan the QR code for more details and info about this home!!!
4 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $450,000
