*THIS HOME QUALIFIED FOR 2%/1% RATE BUY DOWN PROGRAM*-ASK FOR DETAILS!! Backs up to Nordic Ridge Park, complete with a splash pad, picnic shelter and lots of room for your family & friends to enjoy for hours. High End Café Series appliances & quartz countertops, the chef in your family will love this kitchen. Plus a pantry that will be the envy of the neighborhood, you won't want for space in this kitchen. Enjoy watching the kids from your maintenance free deck or take a walk in this quiet neighborhood in small town USA! The loft could easily be converted to a fourth bedroom, or finish off the lower level w/ another bath & bed. One of the most desirable lots in Nordic Ridge this home has a massive Primary Bedroom & park views that will be sure to bring magical moments. 4th bedroom is loft.
4 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $475,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Florida-bound storm has strengthened into Hurricane Nicole after pounding the Bahamas and state officials ordered evacuations that included former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club. Get the latest.
A woman thought to have been killed by her husband along with her four children last month actually died by suicide, authorities said Monday.
A downtown Beaver Dam business is set for a makeover soon thanks to being a winner in the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation’s annual Main Street Makeover contest.
A new house of worship is having an open house this weekend. Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses will be open to guests on Friday, November 11, 2022, from 3:00-5:00 pm. and on Saturday, November 12, 2022, from 10:00 am-12 pm.
Hot Dog Avenue, a Chicago-style restaurant in Lake Delton, is opening a second location on the outskirts of Sauk City on Highway 12.
Several members of the Beaver Dam Fire Department were honored Friday night during a pinning and promotion ceremony at the fire station.
Sauk Prairie High School student Jack Simonis, a budding architect, is helping design a new drafting classroom in the very high school he is attending.
To help you figure out the best of the best, CNET rounded up their editors' picks for the best phone to buy.
Better catch the moon's disappearing act Tuesday — there won't be another like it for three years. Here's what to know.
Colton Brunell had another big night as Columbus survived the sloppy terrain to punch its ticket to the Final Four.