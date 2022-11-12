4 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $475,000

*THIS HOME QUALIFIED FOR 2%/1% RATE BUY DOWN PROGRAM*-ASK FOR DETAILS!! Backs up to Nordic Ridge Park, complete with a splash pad, picnic shelter and lots of room for your family & friends to enjoy for hours. High End Café Series appliances & quartz countertops, the chef in your family will love this kitchen. Plus a pantry that will be the envy of the neighborhood, you won't want for space in this kitchen. Enjoy watching the kids from your maintenance free deck or take a walk in this quiet neighborhood in small town USA! The loft could easily be converted to a fourth bedroom, or finish off the lower level w/ another bath & bed. One of the most desirable lots in Nordic Ridge this home has a massive Primary Bedroom & park views that will be sure to bring magical moments. 4th bedroom is loft.