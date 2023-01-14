4 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $494,900

New Construction: The Taylor, you're sure to feel its charm! As you walk through the foyer, you will be greeted by an open & airy great room and kitchen, complete with island & pantry. The spacious master suite showcases a private bath & walk in closet, separated from the other 2 bedrooms. Finished Lower Level Living complete with 4th oversized bedroom, full bath, and huge Rec Room! BONUS Alert: Add in the front & back porches: Perfect for enjoying a book or entertaining! Eldon Homes are ALL quality built, have the BEST warranty & inspection programs! Personalize this home by picking out your own selections! Final Plans & Finishes may vary Listing Agent is member of selling LLC.