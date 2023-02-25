New Construction:Est. completion August '23. This great floor plan: The Taylor features a split bedroom design with an open living, dining & kitchen area in between. Kitchen is complete with island & oversized pantry. The primary suite has a large bathroom and the walk-in closet gives plenty of space. Add in a finished basement gives an additional bedroom, full bath & a Huge Rec Room for even more living space! Plenty of time for You to make this home your own and pick out selections to your personal liking. Eldon Homes has amazing warranties and prides themselves with quality standards and construction. BONUS: Enjoy the serene views off of your covered back porch! Don't wait, These homes are flying off the market. Listing agent is member of selling LLC. Final plans & finishes may vary.
4 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $494,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Reedsburg names an interim boys basketball coach and plans to address the opening after the season.
Nate Brown, an 18-year volunteer firefighter with the Mauston Fire Department, was suspended for 30 days effective Feb. 16 for charges of insu…
How the state's scoring leader developed into a record-setting player for Reedsburg girls basketball
Sydney Cherney puts in the work before and after school, but not just in the weight room or on the basketball court. Her mentality was shaped …
When the cheerleading coach broke the news to Katrina Kohel that she was the only one left on the cheer squad, Kohel was determined to compete anyway.
The entries include a sheep's milk cheese from Landmark Creamery in Paoli, three cheddars and a Parmesan.