Est. Completion End Of 10/2022! Plenty of time to personalize this home with your choice of selections! The Taylor is a spacious open concept home that is nothing shy of appealing! As you walk through the inviting foyer, you will be greeted by an open & airy great room & kitchen, complete with island & oversized pantry! The spacious owner suite showcases a private bath & walk in closet, separated from the other 2 bedrooms. Finished Lower Level complete with Grand Rec Room, 4th bedroom, Full Bath, and Office! Top this home off with Front & Back Covered porches to enjoy a book, cup of coffee, or simply relax while watching the Serene Nordic Ridge Sunset! Listing Agent is member of selling LLC. Final Plans/finishes may vary
4 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $499,900
