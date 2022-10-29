Est.Completion: Nov. 2022! Move in Ready in 30 Days! The Grant: A Modern Farmhouse that offers warmth & simplicity! The moment you enter the foyer you're greeted by an abundance of light, inviting you to an open grandspace showcasing: great room, dining area & large kitchen w/ granite counters, kitchen island & sizeable pantry! Enjoy the Grand Owner Suite w/ walk in Shower & Closet. First floor laundry close by! Sizeable Bedrooms 2 & 3 are split by main bath. Spacious 2 car garage offers easy entry into oversized Mudroom! Finished Lower Level Living complete with oversized 4th bedroom, Full bath & huge Rec Room! Added bonus: End your day relaxing on the covered porch while enjoying the beautiful Nordic Ridge Sunsets! Listing Agent is member of selling LLC. Final Plans/finishes may vary
4 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $499,900
