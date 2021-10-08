Showings start on 10/8/2021. Check out this beautiful custom home situated on a quiet cul du sac in lovely Stoughton. Features include wide plank wood flooring throughout the main level, kitchen island, French doors in the bonus room, newer mechanicals, a huge finished garage, and a spectacular 20'x40' in-ground pool by Farwell pools. Brand new liner and solar blanket will be installed at the end of Oct. Convenient location is close to the high school and an easy commute to Madison. Parks and lots of amenities are all close by. The listing agent is related to the seller.
4 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $519,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The woman first claimed there was no cash in the wallet, but upon being shown a surveillance photo of her looking in the wallet at the cash, she lowered her head and said, "OK, I took it," police said.
JUNEAU – A 30-year-old Hartford man was found guilty of first-degree reckless homicide on Tuesday and sentenced to prison after a 28-year-old …
Beaver Dam Unified School District Superintendent Mark DiStefano warned families on Friday that there would be consequences if students act on…
- Updated
Remembering the Peshtigo Fire, a firestorm that ravaged northeastern Wisconsin 150 years ago the same day as the Great Chicago Fire.
- Updated
A La Valle man accused of threatening to kill and attacking three women at a residence in Excelsior made an initial appearance Wednesday in Sa…
- Updated
"Each of them were 'bright lights' within our student body: positive, kind, funny, inclusive. The loss of their presence will impact our students and staff profoundly."
My good friend Liisa Eyerly and I share many things in common including a love of writing, playing tennis and pickleball, and an appreciation …
A vocal member of the Dodge County Board of Supervisors, and chairman of the Beaver Dam Town Board has died.
A La Valle woman was allegedly found at an intersection passed out with her car in drive, leading to her fourth operating while intoxicated charge.
Majestic home on a gorgeous 5.5 acre lot with a pond. Have your own ice skating rink in your back yard. Newly built home with amazing attentio…