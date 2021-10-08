4 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $519,900

Showings start on 10/8/2021. Check out this beautiful custom home situated on a quiet cul du sac in lovely Stoughton. Features include wide plank wood flooring throughout the main level, kitchen island, French doors in the bonus room, newer mechanicals, a huge finished garage, and a spectacular 20'x40' in-ground pool by Farwell pools. Brand new liner and solar blanket will be installed at the end of Oct. Convenient location is close to the high school and an easy commute to Madison. Parks and lots of amenities are all close by. The listing agent is related to the seller.