4 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $559,900

JUST COMPLETED! The Lincoln is sure to impress & offers something for everyone. This modern farmhouse combines style & function! The generous living areas make for perfect entertaining & growth. The kitchen showcases gorgeous, Tier 3-high grade, Granite countertops & a large island to gather around! Enjoy the spacious owner suite w/ custom tile shower & walk-in closet. The back hall features a large laundry room & access from 3 car garage directly into an oversized mudroom! Finished lower level offers a grand rec room along with additional bed/bathroom & ample storage. Enjoy a cup of coffee on the covered deck, while overlooking a small pond! Desirable location across from Nordic Ridge Splash Pad, Park & Green Space! Listing Agent is member of selling LLC.